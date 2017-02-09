Navy Federal Credit Union

HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

With thousands of employees, the world’s largest credit union still maintains a “hometown feel.” Serving a clientele of armed service members and their families, employees are “proud” to work here. And benefits aren’t bad either: 401(k) matching up to 7% of salary, 12 weeks of maternity leave, and pension plans. Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

47

Years on list

8

HQ location

Vienna

Employees

14,462

Job openings (as of February 2018)

676

Industry

Financial Services & Insurance

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$5,398.909

Year founded

1933

Type of organization

Cooperative

Number of work sites

286

Website

http://www.navyfederal.org
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities43%
% African-American/Black20%
% Asian11%
% Caucasian/White57%
% Hispanic/Latino9%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander1%
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO23
# Sick days10
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers5
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Manager, Branch Office
Avg. base pay (salaried)$77,922
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$18,487
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$96,409
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth5%
# of job applicants130,258
Avg. # of applicants per opening56
FT voluntary turnover8%
Jobs filled internally42%
Jobs filled by referral26%
# New graduates hired-
