Navy Federal Credit Union

With thousands of employees, the world’s largest credit union still maintains a “hometown feel.” Serving a clientele of armed service members and their families, employees are “proud” to work here. And benefits aren’t bad either: 401(k) matching up to 7% of salary, 12 weeks of maternity leave, and pension plans. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
47
Years on list
8
HQ location
Vienna
Employees
14,462
Job openings (as of February 2018)
676
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$5,398.909
Year founded
1933
Type of organization
Cooperative
Number of work sites
286
Website