The food and beverage titan behind M&M’s, Wrigley, Pedigree pet food, and more is still privately held by the Mars family—a strategy management says has allowed it to stay true to its values, unswayed by the short-term whims of Wall Street. The company principles—Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom—“aren’t just words on a wall,” employees say. “We use them every day.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
50
Years on list
6
HQ location
McLean, Va.
Employees
13,954
Job openings (as of February 2018)
1,035
Industry
Manufacturing & Production
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
-
Year founded
1911
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
76
Website