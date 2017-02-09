HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

83

Mars

The food and beverage titan behind M&M’s, Wrigley, Pedigree pet food, and more is still privately held by the Mars family—a strategy management says has allowed it to stay true to its values, unswayed by the short-term whims of Wall Street. The company principles—Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom—“aren’t just words on a wall,” employees say. “We use them every day.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

50

Years on list

6

HQ location

McLean, Va.

Employees

13,954

Job openings (as of February 2018)

1,035

Industry

Manufacturing & Production

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

-

Year founded

1911

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

76

Website

http://www.mars.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities24%
% African-American/Black10%
% Asian3%
% Caucasian/White59%
% Hispanic/Latino9%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races1%
% Unknown ethnicity17%
Paid Time Off
General PTO26
# Sick days5
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Sales
Avg. base pay (salaried)$57,283
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$33,000
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$90,283
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth6%
# of job applicants176,889
Avg. # of applicants per opening31
FT voluntary turnover6%
Jobs filled internally-
Jobs filled by referral23%
# New graduates hired37
