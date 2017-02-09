Kronos employees— nicknamed Kronites— feel “like a family.” The CEO, “amazing leader and human” Aron Ain, gets high marks for communication (he has a regular video blog) and recognition. And it doesn’t hurt that the software company provides flexible work arrangements, unlimited PTO, and help with student-loans.
Rank last year
-
Years on list
New
HQ location
Lowell, Mass.
Employees
3,523
Job openings (as of February 2018)
300
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$1,194.802
Year founded
1977
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
43
Website