To unite its thousands of employees across more than 100 U.S. locations, the consulting giant created its own news site, KPMG Today, that produces live video communication and has drawn 2.7 million views since 2017. Despite its size, every employee works with staff at “every level,” and the “flatness of the organization shines.” Read Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
12
Years on list
11
HQ location
New York City
Employees
30,246
Job openings (as of February 2018)
1,309
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$26,400
Year founded
1897
Type of organization
Partnership
Number of work sites
110
Website