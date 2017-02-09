Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Employees love the “crazy diverse” teams at this boutique hotel and restaurant chain where there’s a “culture of inclusiveness and acceptance unlike any other.” There are also personalized welcome packages for new hires including their favorite snacks, and most staffers can bring their pets to work.
Rank last year
14
Years on list
9
HQ location
San Francisco
Employees
8265
Job openings (as of February 2018)
680
Industry
Hospitality
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
-
Year founded
1981
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
116
Website