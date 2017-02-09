HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

10

Kimley-Horn

The “spoiled” staffers at this design consultancy get an unheard-of two-toone 401(k) match, profit sharing, and fully paid health care. Workers are also encouraged to create their own mini-practice, choosing locations and exploring new markets. “The opportunities are absolutely endless,” says one.

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

11

Years on list

11

HQ location

Raleigh, N.C.

Employees

3,100

Job openings (as of February 2018)

385

Industry

Professional Services

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$722.298

Year founded

1967

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

78

Website

http://www.kimley-horn.com
Perks
offers
100% health coverage
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Compressed work weeks
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities18%
% African-American/Black2%
% Asian4%
% Caucasian/White77%
% Hispanic/Latino7%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO26
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Engineering Analyst
Avg. base pay (salaried)$66,749
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$8,060
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$74,809
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth9%
# of job applicants60,343
Avg. # of applicants per opening102
FT voluntary turnover7%
Jobs filled internally10%
Jobs filled by referral11%
# New graduates hired293
