Kimley-Horn

The “spoiled” staffers at this design consultancy get an unheard-of two-toone 401(k) match, profit sharing, and fully paid health care. Workers are also encouraged to create their own mini-practice, choosing locations and exploring new markets. “The opportunities are absolutely endless,” says one.
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
11
Years on list
11
HQ location
Raleigh, N.C.
Employees
3,100
Job openings (as of February 2018)
385
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$722.298
Year founded
1967
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
78
Website