Edward Jones

They’re in it for the long haul at this financial services firm: Annual turnover is an extremely low 5%. A robust mentorship program (one in three financial advisers serves as a mentor) makes new hires feel supported. When disasters hit, a cross-divisional crisis management team goes into overdrive, helping staff and continuing to pay those who can’t get to work.
Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
5
Years on list
20
HQ location
St. Louis
Employees
45,085
Job openings (as of February 2019)
4,166
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$7,597
Year founded
1922
Type of organization
Private Partnership
Number of work sites
14,378
Website