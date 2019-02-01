HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Edward Jones

7

Edward Jones

They’re in it for the long haul at this financial services firm: Annual turnover is an extremely low 5%. A robust mentorship program (one in three financial advisers serves as a mentor) makes new hires feel supported. When disasters hit, a cross-divisional crisis management team goes into overdrive, helping staff and continuing to pay those who can’t get to work.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

5

Years on list

20

HQ location

St. Louis

Employees

45,085

Job openings (as of February 2019)

4,166

Industry

Financial Services & Insurance

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$7,597

Year founded

1922

Type of organization

Private Partnership

Number of work sites

14,378

Website

http://www.edwardjones.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Compressed work weeks
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities7%
% African-American/Black2%
% Asian1%
% Caucasian/White74%
% Hispanic/Latino3%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity19%
Paid Time Off
General PTO20
# Sick days8
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Sr Programmer Analyst
Avg. base pay (salaried)$93,493
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$12,214
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$105,707
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth2%
# of job applicants148,641
Avg. # of applicants per opening16
# New graduates hired709
