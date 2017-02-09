HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of JM Family Enterprises

51

JM Family Enterprises

Working for the automotive company founded by a billionaire car dealer, the late Jim Moran, comes with major perks, from use of the corporate jets to yacht rides and retreats in the Bahamas. A high minimum wage of $16 an hour and an “out-of-this-world” retirement plan help make it “truly a family-oriented company.” Read Great Place to Work review here.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

55

Years on list

20

HQ location

Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Employees

4,180

Job openings (as of February 2018)

123

Industry

Manufacturing & Production

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$14,900

Year founded

1968

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

26

Website

http://www.jmfamily.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Medical facility at all locations
Diversity
% Minorities34%
% African-American/Black17%
% Asian4%
% Caucasian/White65%
% Hispanic/Latino11%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races1%
% Unknown ethnicity1%
Paid Time Off
General PTO30
# Sick days10
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)DataScan Field Risk Specialist
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth2%
# of job applicants27,357
Avg. # of applicants per opening32
FT voluntary turnover4%
Jobs filled internally37%
Jobs filled by referral43%
# New graduates hired-
50
52
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.