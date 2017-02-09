JM Family Enterprises

Working for the automotive company founded by a billionaire car dealer, the late Jim Moran, comes with major perks, from use of the corporate jets to yacht rides and retreats in the Bahamas. A high minimum wage of $16 an hour and an “out-of-this-world” retirement plan help make it “truly a family-oriented company.” Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
55
Years on list
20
HQ location
Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Employees
4,180
Job openings (as of February 2018)
123
Industry
Manufacturing & Production
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$14,900
Year founded
1968
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
26
