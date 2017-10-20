Employees at this Silicon Valley–based software company (makers of TurboTax, Quick- Books, and Mint) enjoy perks like compressed workweeks, pet insurance, and $50 bonuses that can be awarded by fellow coworkers. Come tax time, even the CEO pitches in during an all-hands effort to answer users’ last-minute questions.
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
13
Years on list
17
HQ location
Mountain View, Calif.
Employees
6,389
Job openings (as of February 2018)
397
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$5,200
Year founded
1983
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
11
Website
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Intuit
We’ll have to learn how to live with it.
Death and taxes and bitcoin.
This is the time to jump to your next great gig.
Radical transparency helps.
Data Sheet–Friday, October 20, 2017