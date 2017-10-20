HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

13

Intuit

Employees at this Silicon Valley–based software company (makers of TurboTax, Quick- Books, and Mint) enjoy perks like compressed workweeks, pet insurance, and $50 bonuses that can be awarded by fellow coworkers. Come tax time, even the CEO pitches in during an all-hands effort to answer users’ last-minute questions.

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

13

Years on list

17

HQ location

Mountain View, Calif.

Employees

6,389

Job openings (as of February 2018)

397

Industry

Information Technology

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$5,200

Year founded

1983

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

11

Website

http://www.intuit.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities42%
% African-American/Black3%
% Asian28%
% Caucasian/White48%
% Hispanic/Latino8%
% Native American/Alaska Native1%
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity10%
Paid Time Off
General PTO33
# Sick days6
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers6
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Senior Software Engineer
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth3%
# of job applicants112,893
Avg. # of applicants per opening60
FT voluntary turnover8%
Jobs filled internally26%
Jobs filled by referral18%
# New graduates hired170

