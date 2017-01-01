The Chicago-based hotel company puts a higher-than-usual emphasis on senior leadership communication efforts, with digital and in-person channels that stress principles like authenticity, transparency and vulnerability. Employees notice: “I feel this company and more specifically this hotel are led superbly from the top,” says one; says another: “Coming to work feels like visiting family and helping out friends.” Generous bonuses and unique benefits help, too, like a bridge of service for returning employees that honors their original hire date and, for housekeepers, the option to leave early if they finish their rooms or clean additional rooms to earn more money.
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
32
Years on list
5
HQ location
Chicago
Employees
35,309
Job openings (as of February 2018)
700
Industry
Hospitality
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$4,400
Year founded
1957
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
162
Website
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Hyatt
"So when the fear comes, dig deep inside and trust yourself."
Big companies flock to its software to modernize their own software, Pivotal says.
Fortune's annual ranking of the best companies for charity and volunteering.
Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express hotels may be impacted.
A new ranking of this year's best multinational employers.