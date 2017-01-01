HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Courtesy of Hyatt Hotels

9

Hyatt

The Chicago-based hotel company puts a higher-than-usual emphasis on senior leadership communication efforts, with digital and in-person channels that stress principles like authenticity, transparency and vulnerability. Employees notice: “I feel this company and more specifically this hotel are led superbly from the top,” says one; says another: “Coming to work feels like visiting family and helping out friends.” Generous bonuses and unique benefits help, too, like a bridge of service for returning employees that honors their original hire date and, for housekeepers, the option to leave early if they finish their rooms or clean additional rooms to earn more money.
Rank last year

32

Years on list

5

HQ location

Chicago

Employees

35,309

Job openings (as of February 2018)

700

Industry

Hospitality

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$4,400

Year founded

1957

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

162

Website

http://www.hyatt.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities65%
% African-American/Black17%
% Asian17%
% Caucasian/White35%
% Hispanic/Latino27%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander1%
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO20
# Sick days12
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Assistant Front Office Manager
Avg. base pay (salaried)$46,869
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$5,546
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$52,415
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth1%
# of job applicants233,480
Avg. # of applicants per opening13
FT voluntary turnover17%
Jobs filled internally36%
Jobs filled by referral-
# New graduates hired150

