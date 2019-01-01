It’s easy for hierarchies to take hold across a service-based enterprise, but Hyatt is having none of it. The chain prioritizes an inclusive culture dictated by an “Everyone’s a housekeeper” mantra, to remind employees “no single job is more important than another.” Hyatt has also been remodeling employee dining rooms to make them closer to what guests experience.
Read Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
9
Years on list
6
HQ location
Chicago
Employees
42,520
Job openings (as of February 2019)
19,115
Industry
Hospitality
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$4,685
Year founded
1957
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
162
Website
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Hyatt Hotels
This is your Data Sheet newsletter for Monday, October 22, 2018.
The company made its announcement on Monday.
"So when the fear comes, dig deep inside and trust yourself."
Big companies flock to its software to modernize their own software, Pivotal says.