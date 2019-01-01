HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

32

Hyatt Hotels

It’s easy for hierarchies to take hold across a service-based enterprise, but Hyatt is having none of it. The chain prioritizes an inclusive culture dictated by an “Everyone’s a housekeeper” mantra, to remind employees “no single job is more important than another.” Hyatt has also been remodeling employee dining rooms to make them closer to what guests experience.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

9

Years on list

6

HQ location

Chicago

Employees

42,520

Job openings (as of February 2019)

19,115

Industry

Hospitality

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$4,685

Year founded

1957

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

162

Website

http://www.hyatt.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities65%
% African-American/Black17%
% Asian17%
% Caucasian/White35%
% Hispanic/Latino27%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander1%
% Two or more races3%
% Unknown ethnicity1%
Paid Time Off
General PTO20
# Sick days12
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)-
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-
# of job applicants232,346
Avg. # of applicants per opening13
# New graduates hired70

31
33
