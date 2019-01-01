They have a beer garden. Need we say more? This e-commerce software provider offers classes on subjects from programming to croissant baking. HubSpot also has its own mobile-ready video library of educational and skills-focused clips. Along with free food, HubSpot provides flexible hours with unlimited vacation and sick days (for part-timers too).
Rank last year
-
Years on list
New
HQ location
Cambridge, Mass.
Employees
1,835
Job openings (as of February 2019)
200
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$376
Year founded
2006
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
2
Website
