The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

64

HubSpot

They have a beer garden. Need we say more? This ­e-commerce software provider offers classes on subjects from programming to croissant baking. HubSpot also has its own mobile-ready video library of educational and skills-focused clips. Along with free food, HubSpot provides flexible hours with unlimited vacation and sick days (for part-timers too).

Rank last year

-

Years on list

New

HQ location

Cambridge, Mass.

Employees

1,835

Job openings (as of February 2019)

200

Industry

Information Technology

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$376

Year founded

2006

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

2

Website

http://www.hubspot.com
Perks
offers
Unlimited sick days
Fully-paid sabbaticals
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities12%
% African-American/Black2%
% Asian6%
% Caucasian/White69%
% Hispanic/Latino4%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity19%
Paid Time Off
General PTO-
# Sick daysUnlimited
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)-
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-
# of job applicants44,690
Avg. # of applicants per opening50
# New graduates hired238

