Hilton Worldwide

Diversity is woven into the DNA of this “inclusive” national hotel chain, thanks to a workforce that’s made up of 69% minorities. Hilton makes a point to partner with minority-owned businesses (directing 21% of supplier spending their way). Programs like parental leave, sabbaticals, and adoption assistance are the cherry on top. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
26
Years on list
3
HQ location
McLean, Va.
Employees
60,224
Job openings (as of February 2018)
3,610
Industry
Hospitality
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$11,600
Year founded
1919
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
397
