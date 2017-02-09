HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

33

Hilton Worldwide

Diversity is woven into the DNA of this “inclusive” national hotel chain, thanks to a workforce that’s made up of 69% minorities. Hilton makes a point to partner with minority-owned businesses (directing 21% of supplier spending their way). Programs like parental leave, sabbaticals, and adoption assistance are the cherry on top. Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

26

Years on list

3

HQ location

McLean, Va.

Employees

60,224

Job openings (as of February 2018)

3,610

Industry

Hospitality

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$11,600

Year founded

1919

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

397

Website

http://www.hilton.com/corporate
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Compressed work weeks
Fully-paid sabbaticals
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities69%
% African-American/Black23%
% Asian13%
% Caucasian/White31%
% Hispanic/Latino29%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander1%
% Two or more races3%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO35
# Sick days25
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers25
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Senior Sales Manager
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-
# of job applicants1,071,964
Avg. # of applicants per opening35
FT voluntary turnover13%
Jobs filled internally25%
Jobs filled by referral4%
# New graduates hired-

