HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Hilton

1

Hilton

A few years ago, while in downtown Cleveland for the opening of a brand-new Hilton hotel, Chris Nassetta had a chance to try on the staff uniforms. “I put on a housekeeper’s jacket and I’m like, Wow, this is heavy,” the Hilton CEO told Fortune recently. “It didn’t feel very comfortable or flexible, and I’m thinking, We got this wrong—we’re not giving them the right clothing to wear.” Nassetta and his team decided that changes were in order; in early 2018 the company launched a partnership with Under Armour to have the sports apparel giant redesign lighter, more comfortable work wear.

That’s just one of several ­employee-focused changes that have crowned the 100-year-old Hilton as the Best Company to Work For in America. It’s sweet validation for Nassetta, who upon taking the reins at Hilton in 2007 found an organization that “had lost our way a bit,” he said. “We forgot that we are a business of people serving people, and the corporate environment got very disconnected from the front line.”

Under Nassetta’s guidance, Hilton has launched an expansive program to upgrade “back-of-house” areas used by staff to make them as spiffy as the areas guests use. As seen on a recent visit to the New York Hilton Midtown, renovated employee spaces featured better lighting and more comfortable furnishings, as well as an updated cafeteria (free for most employees) with TVs and even massage chairs for folks on break. The company has also established a free program enabling employees to earn their GEDs and formed Hilton University where they can enroll in workshops and training. According to the Great Place to Work Institute, Hilton outperforms when it comes to satisfaction among typically more disenfranchised “line-level” workers, such as cleaning and kitchen staff.

With the stock up 274% from its IPO price in 2013, investors are no doubt cheering the employee-first changes too. Says Nassetta of his staff, “I am obsessed with taking care of them.” Sounds like a formula for a long stay as a Best Place to Work. — Rey Mashayekhi

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

33

Years on list

4

HQ location

McLean, Va.

Employees

62,403

Job openings (as of February 2019)

6,492

Industry

Hospitality

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$8,906

Year founded

1919

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

275

Website

http://www.hilton.com/corporate
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Subsidized childcare
Compressed work weeks
Fully-paid sabbaticals
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Student loan debt repayment
Diversity
% Minorities69%
% African-American/Black22%
% Asian14%
% Caucasian/White31%
% Hispanic/Latino29%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander1%
% Two or more races3%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO35
# Sick days26
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers28
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Senior Sales Manager
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$22,564
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-
# of job applicants1,461,581
Avg. # of applicants per opening24
# New graduates hired-

News about Hilton

Apple and IBM, Airbus A380, China Deadline: CEO Daily for February 14, 2019

Must-read business news, delivered every morning.

Read More →
Hilton CEO Says the Key Leadership Lesson in the Hotel's Turnaround: "We Kept a Steady Hand on the Wheel"

Blackstone Group's Hilton investment became the most profitable private equity deal of all time. But it took six brutal years.

Read More →
Fortune's Blue Ribbon Companies 2018

These 56 companies are on at least four of Fortune's 2018 rankings.

Read More →
Dishwasher Awarded $21.5 Million for Being Made to Work on Sundays

A federal jury found churchgoer Marie Jean Pierre was wrongfully terminated, but she is unlikely to receive more than $500,000.

Read More →
Why Marriott and Hilton Stocks Are Down Today

Marriott fell as much as 5.1%, and Hilton slipped as much as 5.2%.

Read More →
 
2
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved.