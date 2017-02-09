Turnover at this oil and natural gas company is exceptionally low, at 3%. Employees appreciate the “culture of transparency” plus annual bonuses that average 36% of pay. Micromanagement is rare (“I don’t need to ask permission from 20 different people”), and unified goals help motivate staffers to be their “very best at work.” Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
41
Years on list
6
HQ location
Houston
Employees
1,851
Job openings (as of February 2018)
28
Industry
Manufacturing & Production
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
-
Year founded
1989
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
27
