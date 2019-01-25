HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

Courtesy of Goldman Sachs

62

Goldman Sachs Group

Thinking beyond the bottom line: Goldman Sachs Person by Person exposes all new hires, associates, and VPs to issues of diversity, communication, and relationships. And feel-good initiatives—such as 10,000 Small Businesses, which has committed $192 million in capital to 30 U.S. partners—give staffers a sense of purpose.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

89

Years on list

22

HQ location

New York City

Employees

19,422

Job openings (as of February 2019)

280

Industry

Financial Services & Insurance

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$52,528

Year founded

1869

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

31

Website

http://www.goldmansachs.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Subsidized childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Student loan debt repayment
Diversity
% Minorities-
% African-American/Black-
% Asian-
% Caucasian/White-
% Hispanic/Latino-
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO22
# Sick days9
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Other Exempt (Analysts, Program Analysts, Associates, and Professional Non-Exempt)
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-
# of job applicants-
Avg. # of applicants per opening-
# New graduates hired-

61
63
