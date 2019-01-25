Goldman Sachs Group

Thinking beyond the bottom line: Goldman Sachs Person by Person exposes all new hires, associates, and VPs to issues of diversity, communication, and relationships. And feel-good initiatives—such as 10,000 Small Businesses, which has committed $192 million in capital to 30 U.S. partners—give staffers a sense of purpose.
Rank last year
89
Years on list
22
HQ location
New York City
Employees
19,422
Job openings (as of February 2019)
280
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$52,528
Year founded
1869
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
31
Website
