In an industry not known for its diversity, this subsidiary of Swiss drug giant Roche boasts 41% minority staff, and women make up 46% of its frontline managerial ranks. “Genentech is the most inclusive company I have ever worked for,” says one employee; others cherish the chance to “improve lives” through game-changing drugs.
Rank last year
6
Years on list
20
HQ location
South San Francisco
Employees
14,717
Job openings (as of February 2018)
847
Industry
Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
-
Year founded
1976
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
8
Website