The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Genentech

8

Genentech

In an industry not known for its diversity, this subsidiary of Swiss drug giant Roche boasts 41% minority staff, and women make up 46% of its frontline managerial ranks. “Genentech is the most inclusive company I have ever worked for,” says one employee; others cherish the chance to “improve lives” through game-changing drugs.

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

6

Years on list

20

HQ location

South San Francisco

Employees

14,717

Job openings (as of February 2018)

847

Industry

Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

-

Year founded

1976

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

8

Website

http://www.gene.com
Perks
offers
Unlimited sick days
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
Fully-paid sabbaticals
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Student loan debt repayment
Diversity
% Minorities48%
% African-American/Black4%
% Asian33%
% Caucasian/White52%
% Hispanic/Latino8%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander1%
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity1%
Paid Time Off
General PTO34
# Sick daysUnlimited
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Clinical Specialist
Avg. base pay (salaried)$135,913
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$47,000
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$182,913
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth2%
# of job applicants159,496
Avg. # of applicants per opening38
FT voluntary turnover5%
Jobs filled internally42%
Jobs filled by referral22%
# New graduates hired83
