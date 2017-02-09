HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels

99

Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

The top-shelf hotel manager with 109 properties around the world goes all out with employee recognition programs, some of which include cash bonuses or exotic trips—think China or Morocco. Celebrations marking employee awards and milestones can feel like a “family gathering” with “cool prizes.” Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

79

Years on list

21

HQ location

Toronto

Employees

16,675

Job openings (as of February 2018)

7,670

Industry

Hospitality

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

-

Year founded

1960

Type of organization

Private Partnership

Number of work sites

34

Website

http://www.fourseasons.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Compressed work weeks
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities65%
% African-American/Black10%
% Asian17%
% Caucasian/White32%
% Hispanic/Latino29%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander4%
% Two or more races4%
% Unknown ethnicity3%
Paid Time Off
General PTO19
# Sick days6
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Assistant Food and Beverage Outlet Manager
Avg. base pay (salaried)$56,085
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$56,085
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth5%
# of job applicants179,030
Avg. # of applicants per opening23
FT voluntary turnover-
Jobs filled internally37%
Jobs filled by referral12%
# New graduates hired462
