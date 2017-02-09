Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

The top-shelf hotel manager with 109 properties around the world goes all out with employee recognition programs, some of which include cash bonuses or exotic trips—think China or Morocco. Celebrations marking employee awards and milestones can feel like a “family gathering” with “cool prizes.” Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
79
Years on list
21
HQ location
Toronto
Employees
16,675
Job openings (as of February 2018)
7,670
Industry
Hospitality
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
-
Year founded
1960
Type of organization
Private Partnership
Number of work sites
34
Website