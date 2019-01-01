First American Financial Corp.

Women Rule at First Financial American Corp., which has one of the highest percentages of female employees on the list at 68%. A rewards program allows managers to gift employees points worth $1 each, which can be spent on specific items. First Financial also offers a discount stock purchase plan, up to $10,000 in financial assistance for adoptions, and pet insurance.
Rank last year
63
Years on list
4
HQ location
Santa Ana, Calif.
Employees
12,353
Job openings (as of February 2019)
346
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$5,772
Year founded
1889
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
773
Website
