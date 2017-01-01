First American Financial Corporation

Every month, First American donates $1,000 to charity in the name of an employee who recently volunteered. Staff praise the “real sense of camaraderie” at the financial services company. “The
people I work with are the best people I’ve gotten to know!” says one. “We are basically a family, and it makes me enjoy coming to work.” Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
82
Years on list
3
HQ location
Santa Ana, Calif.
Employees
12,301
Job openings (as of February 2018)
729
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$5,575.846
Year founded
1889
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
711
Website
