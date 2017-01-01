HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of First American

63

First American Financial Corporation

Every month, First American donates $1,000 to charity in the name of an employee who recently volunteered. Staff praise the “real sense of camaraderie” at the financial services company. “The
people I work with are the best people I’ve gotten to know!” says one. “We are basically a family, and it makes me enjoy coming to work.” Read Great Place to Work review here.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

82

Years on list

3

HQ location

Santa Ana, Calif.

Employees

12,301

Job openings (as of February 2018)

729

Industry

Financial Services & Insurance

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$5,575.846

Year founded

1889

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

711

Website

http://www.firstam.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities26.84%
% African-American/Black4.4%
% Asian7.9%
% Caucasian/White73%
% Hispanic/Latino11.67%
% Native American/Alaska Native1%
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander0.79%
% Two or more races1.5%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO25
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Sales Representative
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth6%
# of job applicants55,014
Avg. # of applicants per opening16
FT voluntary turnover-
Jobs filled internally10%
Jobs filled by referral14%
# New graduates hired-

News about First American Financial Corporation

Why We Logged Every Fortune 500 Company's Diversity Data, Or Lack Thereof

A new dataset from the Fortune data team

Read More →
These Are the 10 Best Workplaces in the Fortune 500

Google, Goldman Sachs, and Hilton rank among the best employers.

Read More →
Here are the 14 Companies Returning to the Fortune 500

Big Lots, Hertz, and beer and wine maker Constellation Brands are back in the big leagues.

Read More →
Exclusive: Ex-Cisco and Aetna Top Execs Join vArmour Board

The data center security company is staffing up with heavy hitters.

Read More →
62
64
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.