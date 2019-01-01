The logistics giant delivers for its workforce: a recent $200 million bump in employee compensation, with two-thirds going to hourly workers. Said one, this is a “rewarding lifelong career.”
Rank last year
94
Years on list
16
HQ location
Memphis
Employees
296,474
Job openings (as of February 2019)
-
Industry
Transportation
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$65,450
Year founded
1971
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
4,429
Website
