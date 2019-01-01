HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of FedEx

95

FedEx

The logistics giant delivers for its workforce: a recent $200 million bump in employee compensation, with two-thirds going to hourly workers. Said one, this is a “re­warding lifelong career.”

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

94

Years on list

16

HQ location

Memphis

Employees

296,474

Job openings (as of February 2019)

-

Industry

Transportation

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$65,450

Year founded

1971

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

4,429

Website

http://www.fedex.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Compressed work weeks
Fully-paid sabbaticals
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities50%
% African-American/Black29%
% Asian4%
% Caucasian/White49%
% Hispanic/Latino15%
% Native American/Alaska Native1%
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity1%
Paid Time Off
General PTO20
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers5
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Crew Member
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth6%
# of job applicants-
Avg. # of applicants per opening-
# New graduates hired-

