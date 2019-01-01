Farmers Insurance

Miss college? This insurer created an in-house university, complete with campuses, classrooms, and virtual reality, to train employees in a range of skills from leadership to claims evaluation.
Read Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
-
Years on list
New
HQ location
Woodland Hills, Calif.
Employees
20,111
Job openings (as of February 2019)
652
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$19,908
Year founded
1960
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
167
Website