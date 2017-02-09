Staff are “high-skilled” and “driven” at this professional services firm, where an “open-door” ethos and a newly relaxed dress code (jeans are A-OK) add to the “safe environment.” Plus, a “trailblazing” leave policy allows all parents four months of paid time off, and staff can take flexible workdays should the need arise. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
29
Years on list
20
HQ location
New York City
Employees
43,874
Job openings (as of February 2018)
2,600
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$29,600
Year founded
1894
Type of organization
Private Partnership
Number of work sites
85
