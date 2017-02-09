HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

52

EY

Staff are “high-skilled” and “driven” at this professional services firm, where an “open-door” ethos and a newly relaxed dress code (jeans are A-OK) add to the “safe environment.” Plus, a “trailblazing” leave policy allows all parents four months of paid time off, and staff can take flexible workdays should the need arise. Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

29

Years on list

20

HQ location

New York City

Employees

43,874

Job openings (as of February 2018)

2,600

Industry

Professional Services

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$29,600

Year founded

1894

Type of organization

Private Partnership

Number of work sites

85

Website

http://www.ey.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
Fully-paid sabbaticals
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Student loan debt repayment
Diversity
% Minorities36%
% African-American/Black6%
% Asian22%
% Caucasian/White63%
% Hispanic/Latino7%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity1%
Paid Time Off
General PTO33
# Sick days10
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers10
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Manager - a client serving position
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth4%
# of job applicants351,750
Avg. # of applicants per opening24
FT voluntary turnover12%
Jobs filled internally34%
Jobs filled by referral45%
# New graduates hired4,900
