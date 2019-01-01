This accounting giant looks beyond the numbers. EY’s We Care program prioritizes the emotional well-being of employees, with a focus on mental health and substance addiction, relationship issues, and grief counseling. Diversity is also a strong suit, including a mentoring program designed to connect EY leaders with minority employees across the organization.
Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
52
Years on list
21
HQ location
New York City
Employees
48,274
Job openings (as of February 2019)
3,500
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$34,800
Year founded
1930
Type of organization
Private Partnership
Number of work sites
86
Website