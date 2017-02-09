Encompass Home Health & Hospice

This health and hospice company serves more than 100,000 patients annually and still makes “space for employees’ lives.” Ten weeks of paid time off for illness, caregiving, or bereavement, and an in-house foundation that helps both staff and patients in times of need, make people feel there’s “a great deal of understanding” here. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
57
Years on list
3
HQ location
Dallas
Employees
8,851
Job openings (as of February 2018)
1,365
Industry
Health Care
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$682
Year founded
1998
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
240
Website