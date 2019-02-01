Encompass Health Home Health & Hospice

It takes a special type of person to spend his or her days caring for the sick and dying, and Encompass Health takes pride in attracting those people. Giving back is important here: In 2017, the company foundation gave $53.5 million to charity including to patients in need. Staffers say senior executives get to know employees, such as the CEO who makes a point of learning names.
Rank last year
76
Years on list
4
HQ location
Dallas, Texas
Employees
10,637
Job openings (as of February 2019)
1,414
Industry
Health Care
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$4,277
Year founded
1998
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
277