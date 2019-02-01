HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

54

Encompass Health Home Health & Hospice

It takes a special type of person to spend his or her days caring for the sick and dying, and Encompass Health takes pride in attracting those people. Giving back is important here: In 2017, the company foundation gave $53.5 million to charity including to patients in need. Staffers say senior executives get to know employees, such as the CEO who makes a point of learning names.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

76

Years on list

4

HQ location

Dallas, Texas

Employees

10,637

Job openings (as of February 2019)

1,414

Industry

Health Care

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$4,277

Year founded

1998

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

277

Website

http://www.encompasshealth.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities-
% African-American/Black-
% Asian-
% Caucasian/White-
% Hispanic/Latino-
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO30
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Field clinicians - Professionals
Avg. base pay (salaried)$75,000
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$10,000
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$85,000
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth85%
# of job applicants-
Avg. # of applicants per opening8
# New graduates hired-
