Edward Jones

Staffers at this financial advisory firm put in some long hours this year, but the extra effort was rewarded with baseball tickets, Starbucks gift cards, and free breakfasts during crunch time. Regular bonuses and overnight family retreats provide “meaningful recognition,” and community outreach events contribute to a “wonderful” work environment.
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
5
Years on list
19
HQ location
St. Louis
Employees
42,950
Job openings (as of February 2018)
3,831
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$6,454
Year founded
1922
Type of organization
Private Partnership
Number of work sites
12,933
Website