Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

64

Dropbox

Employees at this Silicon Valley darling love the “supportive work environment” where they can “in- novate irrespective of role, level, or seniority.” The annual Hack Week gives staffers five days to work on any project (even the moonshots). And there’s a “clear dedication” to diversity: Dropbox responded to the immigration ban last year with extra support from HR and legal advice to those affected. Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

-

Years on list

New

HQ location

San Francisco

Employees

1,535

Job openings (as of February 2018)

845

Industry

Information Technology

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

-

Year founded

2007

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

5

Website

http://www.dropbox.com
Perks
offers
100% health coverage
Telecommuting
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
Diversity
% Minorities44%
% African-American/Black3%
% Asian31%
% Caucasian/White56%
% Hispanic/Latino6%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races4%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO-
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Software Engineer
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-
# of job applicants174,498
Avg. # of applicants per opening313
FT voluntary turnover-
Jobs filled internally26%
Jobs filled by referral-
# New graduates hired71
