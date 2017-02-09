Employees at this Silicon Valley darling love the “supportive work environment” where they can “in- novate irrespective of role, level, or seniority.” The annual Hack Week gives staffers five days to work on any project (even the moonshots). And there’s a “clear dedication” to diversity: Dropbox responded to the immigration ban last year with extra support from HR and legal advice to those affected. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
-
Years on list
New
HQ location
San Francisco
Employees
1,535
Job openings (as of February 2018)
845
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
-
Year founded
2007
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
5
Website