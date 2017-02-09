Devon Energy

This oil and gas producer has a “giving heart,” staffers say, working to reduce its environmental footprint by recycling water in the arid climates where it operates and helping to protect wildlife. Despite the recent slump in oil prices, it has “held true to its values” and gives millions to community causes each year. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
-
Years on list
9
HQ location
Oklahoma City
Employees
2,616
Job openings (as of February 2018)
62
Industry
Manufacturing & Production
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$12,197
Year founded
1971
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
13
Website