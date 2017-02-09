HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

11

Deloitte

Work/life balance is paramount at this global consultancy, where “you decide how fast paced/slow paced you want to take it.” The $300 million Deloitte University is a “visible sign” of its commitment to developing employees, who in turn give back to their communities. Some 33,000 volunteered during the firm’s Impact Day.

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

64

Years on list

19

HQ location

New York City

Employees

87,135

Job openings (as of February 2018)

4,854

Industry

Professional Services

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$18,600

Year founded

1895

Type of organization

Partnership

Number of work sites

102

Website

http://www.deloitte.com/us
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Compressed work weeks
Fully-paid sabbaticals
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Student loan debt repayment
Diversity
% Minorities41%
% African-American/Black6%
% Asian27%
% Caucasian/White59%
% Hispanic/Latino5%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO44
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Senior/Senior Consultant
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth8%
# of job applicants807,922
Avg. # of applicants per opening47
FT voluntary turnover-
Jobs filled internally10%
Jobs filled by referral39%
# New graduates hired5,306
10
12
