Work/life balance is paramount at this global consultancy, where “you decide how fast paced/slow paced you want to take it.” The $300 million Deloitte University is a “visible sign” of its commitment to developing employees, who in turn give back to their communities. Some 33,000 volunteered during the firm’s Impact Day.
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
64
Years on list
19
HQ location
New York City
Employees
87,135
Job openings (as of February 2018)
4,854
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$18,600
Year founded
1895
Type of organization
Partnership
Number of work sites
102
Website