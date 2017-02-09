HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

36

David Weekley Homes

How many employers help you foot your kids’ tuition bill? Here, staffers’ children can get four-year scholarships (as much as $2,000 per child), plus the possibility of summer internships at the homebuilder. The benefits are also sweet: Employees get a generous 401(k) match of up to 8% of salary—with a profit-sharing kicker. Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

24

Years on list

12

HQ location

Houston

Employees

1,624

Job openings (as of February 2018)

109

Industry

Construction & Real Estate

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

-

Year founded

1976

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

22

Website

http://www.davidweekleyhomes.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Compressed work weeks
Fully-paid sabbaticals
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities14%
% African-American/Black3%
% Asian1%
% Caucasian/White86%
% Hispanic/Latino8%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity1%
Paid Time Off
General PTO19
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Sales Consultant
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth7%
# of job applicants32,643
Avg. # of applicants per opening188
FT voluntary turnover11%
Jobs filled internally-
Jobs filled by referral45%
# New graduates hired31
