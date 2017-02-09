David Weekley Homes

How many employers help you foot your kids’ tuition bill? Here, staffers’ children can get four-year scholarships (as much as $2,000 per child), plus the possibility of summer internships at the homebuilder. The benefits are also sweet: Employees get a generous 401(k) match of up to 8% of salary—with a profit-sharing kicker. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
24
Years on list
12
HQ location
Houston
Employees
1,624
Job openings (as of February 2018)
109
Industry
Construction & Real Estate
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
-
Year founded
1976
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
22