The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Crowe

68

Crowe

Accounting and consulting firm Crowe created an innovation “fast track” program to help employees develop and hone innovative ideas. Participants can get funding, coaching, design, and tech support. Volunteering is also a major focus. When execs challenged employees to hit 75,000 hours of volunteer time in 2017, they surpassed the goal and reached 82,000 hours.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

62

Years on list

2

HQ location

Chicago

Employees

3,900

Job openings (as of February 2019)

58

Industry

Professional Services

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$884

Year founded

1968

Type of organization

Private Partnership

Number of work sites

34

Website

http://www.crowe.com
Telecommuting
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Diversity
% Minorities19%
% African-American/Black4%
% Asian8%
% Caucasian/White81%
% Hispanic/Latino5%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races1%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO30
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)-
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth2%
# of job applicants47,539
Avg. # of applicants per opening820
# New graduates hired345
