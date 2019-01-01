Accounting and consulting firm Crowe created an innovation “fast track” program to help employees develop and hone innovative ideas. Participants can get funding, coaching, design, and tech support. Volunteering is also a major focus. When execs challenged employees to hit 75,000 hours of volunteer time in 2017, they surpassed the goal and reached 82,000 hours.
Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
62
Years on list
2
HQ location
Chicago
Employees
3,900
Job openings (as of February 2019)
58
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$884
Year founded
1968
Type of organization
Private Partnership
Number of work sites
34
Website