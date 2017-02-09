Crowe Horwath

Employees have a sense of “personal ownership” at this accounting and consulting firm, where the dress code isn’t strict (except for cli- ent meetings), and telecommuting isn’t verboten—90% of staff work remotely at least some of the time. Also impressive: Staffers can take 96 paid hours of volunteer work a year. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
-
Years on list
New
HQ location
Chicago
Employees
3,600
Job openings (as of February 2018)
334
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$800.3
Year founded
1942
Type of organization
Private Partnership
Number of work sites
42
