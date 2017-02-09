HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

62

Crowe Horwath

Employees have a sense of “personal ownership” at this accounting and consulting firm, where the dress code isn’t strict (except for cli- ent meetings), and telecommuting isn’t verboten—90% of staff work remotely at least some of the time. Also impressive: Staffers can take 96 paid hours of volunteer work a year. Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

-

Years on list

New

HQ location

Chicago

Employees

3,600

Job openings (as of February 2018)

334

Industry

Professional Services

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$800.3

Year founded

1942

Type of organization

Private Partnership

Number of work sites

42

Website

http://www.crowehorwath.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Diversity
% Minorities17%
% African-American/Black3%
% Asian8%
% Caucasian/White79%
% Hispanic/Latino4%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races1%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO-
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)-
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth8%
# of job applicants50,859
Avg. # of applicants per opening57
FT voluntary turnover4%
Jobs filled internally22%
Jobs filled by referral36%
# New graduates hired350
