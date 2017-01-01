Over the past five years, this auto lender has paid out more than $10 million in profit-sharing bonuses—part of the pervasive team spirit at the company where “every person and idea is taken seriously.” Employees also say they’re “trusted” to create schedules that work for them. Says one: “Flexibility is a HUGE asset here.”Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
43
Years on list
5
HQ location
Southfield, Mich.
Employees
1,800
Job openings (as of February 2018)
878
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$969.2
Year founded
1972
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
5
News about Credit Acceptance
