Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

61

Credit Acceptance

Over the past five years, this auto lender has paid out more than $10 million in profit-sharing bonuses—part of the pervasive team spirit at the company where “every person and idea is taken seriously.” Employees also say they’re “trusted” to create schedules that work for them. Says one: “Flexibility is a HUGE asset here.”Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

43

Years on list

5

HQ location

Southfield, Mich.

Employees

1,800

Job openings (as of February 2018)

878

Industry

Financial Services & Insurance

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$969.2

Year founded

1972

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

5

Website

http://www.creditacceptance.com
Telecommuting
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities55%
% African-American/Black41%
% Asian4%
% Caucasian/White45%
% Hispanic/Latino8%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO27
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Market Area Manager
Avg. base pay (salaried)$60,000
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$45,585
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$105,585
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth17%
# of job applicants22,918
Avg. # of applicants per opening26
FT voluntary turnover11%
Jobs filled internally13%
Jobs filled by referral28%
# New graduates hired-

20 great workplaces in financial services

It's not only about the money. These great employers inspire their employees with a unique culture.

60
62
