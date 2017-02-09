Cooley may be a powerhouse national law firm but a word employees bring up frequently is “fun.” Employees rave about a culture where karaoke matters as much as contracts, and where lawyers take time off to accompany underprivileged kids to Disney. The firm also takes diversity seriously and practices what it breaches—67% are women and 32% are minorities. Cooley is also committed to pro bono work, an important source of career satisfaction, and provides its lawyers with the resources to carry it out.
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
25
Years on list
5
HQ location
Palo Alto, Calif.
Employees
1,892
Job openings (as of February 2018)
62
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$974
Year founded
1920
Type of organization
Private Partnership
Number of work sites
10
Website