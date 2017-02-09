HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

18

Cooley

Cooley may be a powerhouse national law firm but a word employees bring up frequently is “fun.” Employees rave about a culture where karaoke matters as much as contracts, and where lawyers take time off to accompany underprivileged kids to Disney. The firm also takes diversity seriously and practices what it breaches—67% are women and 32% are minorities. Cooley is also committed to pro bono work, an important source of career satisfaction, and provides its lawyers with the resources to carry it out.

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

25

Years on list

5

HQ location

Palo Alto, Calif.

Employees

1,892

Job openings (as of February 2018)

62

Industry

Professional Services

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$974

Year founded

1920

Type of organization

Private Partnership

Number of work sites

10

Website

http://www.cooley.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Compressed work weeks
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities31%
% African-American/Black7%
% Asian12%
% Caucasian/White67%
% Hispanic/Latino7%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander1%
% Two or more races4%
% Unknown ethnicity2%
Paid Time Off
General PTO32
# Sick days10
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers10
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Associates
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth6%
# of job applicants10,433
Avg. # of applicants per opening31
FT voluntary turnover8%
Jobs filled internally1%
Jobs filled by referral3%
# New graduates hired55
17
19
