Comcast NBCUniversal

Employees at the telecom giant say it has “a very open culture” and an “amazing” level of diversity, with 47.3% of executives at or above the vice-president level described as “diverse employees.” And though it’s such a “gigantic family of different brands,” Comcast still manages to “make employees feel connected to each other.” Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
-
Years on list
New
HQ location
Philadelphia
Employees
-
Job openings (as of February 2018)
12,044
Industry
Telecommunications
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$84,526
Year founded
1963
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
-
