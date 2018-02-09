HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

68

Comcast NBCUniversal

Employees at the telecom giant say it has “a very open culture” and an “amazing” level of diversity, with 47.3% of executives at or above the vice-president level described as “diverse employees.” And though it’s such a “gigantic family of different brands,” Comcast still manages to “make employees feel connected to each other.” Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

-

Years on list

New

HQ location

Philadelphia

Employees

-

Job openings (as of February 2018)

12,044

Industry

Telecommunications

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$84,526

Year founded

1963

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

-

Website

http://www.comcastcorporation.com
Represents a global count of employees.
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities-
% African-American/Black-
% Asian-
% Caucasian/White-
% Hispanic/Latino-
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO-
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)-
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-
# of job applicants1,250,000
Avg. # of applicants per opening37
FT voluntary turnover-
Jobs filled internally25%
Jobs filled by referral22%
# New graduates hired3,887

