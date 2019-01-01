HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Comcast NBCUniversal

71

Comcast NBCUniversal

The cable and entertainment giant set out in 2015 to hire at least 10,000 veterans, National Guard members, reservists, and military spouses, and it exceeded that goal by the end of 2017. For employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve, the company offers expanded benefits, such as supplemental pay and paid military leave, as well as concierge services.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

68

Years on list

2

HQ location

Philadelphia

Employees

184,000

Job openings (as of February 2019)

20,771

Industry

Telecommunications

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$94,507

Year founded

1963

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

-

Website

http://www.comcastcorporation.com
*Represents a global count of employees and job openings.
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Subsidized childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities-
% African-American/Black-
% Asian-
% Caucasian/White-
% Hispanic/Latino-
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO-
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)-
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-
# of job applicants-
Avg. # of applicants per opening-
# New graduates hired-

News about Comcast NBCUniversal

Fortune's Blue Ribbon Companies 2018

These 56 companies are on at least four of Fortune's 2018 rankings.

Read More →
Hulu Subscribers Top 25 Million, Up Nearly 50% From A Year Ago

Profits, however, remain elusive.

Read More →
Netflix Was on Track to Outspend All of Hollywood, Then 2 Giant Mergers Dwarfed Its Plans

Disney and Comcast, are projected to spend $1 of every $5 spent on content worldwide.

Read More →
How the Tech Community Gives Assistance to Those Most in Need

Raising funds for Tipping Point.

Read More →
Data Sheet—How the Tech Community Gives Assistance to Those Most in Need

This is your Data Sheet newsletter for Monday, December 10, 2018.

Read More →
70
72
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved.