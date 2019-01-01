The cable and entertainment giant set out in 2015 to hire at least 10,000 veterans, National Guard members, reservists, and military spouses, and it exceeded that goal by the end of 2017. For employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve, the company offers expanded benefits, such as supplemental pay and paid military leave, as well as concierge services.
Read Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
68
Years on list
2
HQ location
Philadelphia
Employees
184,000
Job openings (as of February 2019)
20,771
Industry
Telecommunications
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$94,507
Year founded
1963
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
-
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Comcast NBCUniversal
These 56 companies are on at least four of Fortune's 2018 rankings.
Profits, however, remain elusive.
Disney and Comcast, are projected to spend $1 of every $5 spent on content worldwide.
Raising funds for Tipping Point.
This is your Data Sheet newsletter for Monday, December 10, 2018.