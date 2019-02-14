HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Courtesy of Cisco

6

Cisco

Calling all innovators! The IT company continues to find new ways to engage its 37,000-plus employees.

Read: How Cisco Encourages Everyone To Innovate.

Cisco emphasizes community, giving every employee 40 hours of paid time off per year to volunteer, and has won praise for directly addressing the Bay Area’s homelessness crisis via a $50 million commitment to nonprofit Destination: Home.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

48

Years on list

22

HQ location

San Jose, Calif.

Employees

37,352

Job openings (as of February 2019)

2,814

Industry

Information Technology

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$49,330

Year founded

1984

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

148

Website

http://www.cisco.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Subsidized childcare
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities45%
% African-American/Black3%
% Asian35%
% Caucasian/White51%
% Hispanic/Latino5%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races1%
% Unknown ethnicity4%
Paid Time Off
General PTO36
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers10
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)-
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth3%
# of job applicants345,909
Avg. # of applicants per opening55
# New graduates hired606

5
7
