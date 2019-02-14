Calling all innovators! The IT company continues to find new ways to engage its 37,000-plus employees.
Cisco emphasizes community, giving every employee 40 hours of paid time off per year to volunteer, and has won praise for directly addressing the Bay Area’s homelessness crisis via a $50 million commitment to nonprofit Destination: Home.
Rank last year
48
Years on list
22
HQ location
San Jose, Calif.
Employees
37,352
Job openings (as of February 2019)
2,814
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$49,330
Year founded
1984
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
148
Website
Must-read business news, delivered every morning.
