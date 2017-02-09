Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

“For most of us,” says one employee, “this is our calling, not our job.” The mission is front and center at this pediatric health care organization, where staffers can “make a difference in the life of a child each day.” Because it can get stressful, perks include massages, childcare, and a concierge service for tasks like dry cleaning. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
56
Years on list
13
HQ location
Atlanta
Employees
9,090
Job openings (as of February 2018)
421
Industry
Health Care
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$1,582.701
Year founded
1998
Type of organization
Non-Profit
Number of work sites
68
Website