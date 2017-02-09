HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Courtesy of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

77

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

“For most of us,” says one employee, “this is our calling, not our job.” The mission is front and center at this pediatric health care organization, where staffers can “make a difference in the life of a child each day.” Because it can get stressful, perks include massages, childcare, and a concierge service for tasks like dry cleaning. Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

56

Years on list

13

HQ location

Atlanta

Employees

9,090

Job openings (as of February 2018)

421

Industry

Health Care

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$1,582.701

Year founded

1998

Type of organization

Non-Profit

Number of work sites

68

Website

http://www.choa.org
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities46%
% African-American/Black35%
% Asian3%
% Caucasian/White54%
% Hispanic/Latino4%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO26
# Sick days17
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers17
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Pediatric Nurse Practitioner
Avg. base pay (salaried)$106,090
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$465
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$106,555
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth6%
# of job applicants88,703
Avg. # of applicants per opening26
FT voluntary turnover8%
Jobs filled internally58%
Jobs filled by referral25%
# New graduates hired250
