CHG Healthcare

The staffing firm placed more than 14,000 health care workers in positions last year that served almost 27 million patients. Top employees’ volunteer efforts are recognized with “difference maker” awards that can result in all-expenses-paid humanitarian trips worldwide. In August, six winners traveled to Kenya for 10 days to help build two schools.
Rank last year
69
Years on list
10
HQ location
Midvale, Utah
Employees
2,855
Job openings (as of February 2019)
200
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$1,590
Year founded
1912
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
8
Website