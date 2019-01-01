HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

67

CHG Healthcare

The staffing firm placed more than 14,000 health care workers in positions last year that served almost 27 million patients. Top employees’ volunteer efforts are recognized with “difference maker” awards that can result in all-expenses-paid humanitarian trips worldwide. In August, six winners traveled to Kenya for 10 days to help build two schools.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

69

Years on list

10

HQ location

Midvale, Utah

Employees

2,855

Job openings (as of February 2019)

200

Industry

Professional Services

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$1,590

Year founded

1912

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

8

Website

http://www.chghealthcare.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities20%
% African-American/Black5%
% Asian2%
% Caucasian/White80%
% Hispanic/Latino10%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races3%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO28
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers4
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Sales Representative
Avg. base pay (salaried)$46,999
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$75,852
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$122,851
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-2%
# of job applicants18,566
Avg. # of applicants per opening27
# New graduates hired7
