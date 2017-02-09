HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of CHG Healthcare

69

CHG Healthcare

One of the largest health care staffing providers in the country, CHG is serious about celebrating its employees. An annual Employee Appreciation Week features 40 events across its offices. And benefits like flexible schedules and an Employee Compassion Fund means there’s an “overwhelming amount of support.” See the Great Place to Work review here.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

20

Years on list

9

HQ location

Midvale, Utah

Employees

2,588

Job openings (as of February 2018)

583

Industry

Professional Services

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$1,390.003

Year founded

1979

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

8

Website

http://www.chghealthcare.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities18%
% African-American/Black5%
% Asian2%
% Caucasian/White82%
% Hispanic/Latino8%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races3%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO28
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers4
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Sales Representative
Avg. base pay (salaried)$46,996
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$70,581
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$117,577
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth15%
# of job applicants16,554
Avg. # of applicants per opening26
FT voluntary turnover12%
Jobs filled internally15%
Jobs filled by referral70%
# New graduates hired7
68
70
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.