CHG Healthcare

One of the largest health care staffing providers in the country, CHG is serious about celebrating its employees. An annual Employee Appreciation Week features 40 events across its offices. And benefits like flexible schedules and an Employee Compassion Fund means there’s an “overwhelming amount of support.” See the Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
20
Years on list
9
HQ location
Midvale, Utah
Employees
2,588
Job openings (as of February 2018)
583
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$1,390.003
Year founded
1979
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
8
Website