the restaurant chain doesn’t skimp on portions—or benefits for employees. It offers a variety of programs, like the Diploma and Degree Program for kitchen staff to earn GEDs or associate’s degrees at no cost. Last year, 46% of junior manager positions were filled internally; the average full-time server’s total pay was more than $50,000, double the national mean.
Rank last year
27
Years on list
6
HQ location
Calabasas Hills, Calif.
Employees
37,704
Job openings (as of February 2019)
2,300
Industry
Hospitality
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$2,261
Year founded
1978
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
213
News about The Cheesecake Factory
Nutritionally speaking, it equals seven of McDonald's Sausage McMuffins.
Equity awards aren't just for executives.
From a music awards show to food earnings and everything in between, here's what to watch for in the coming week.
The Cheesecake Factory's CEO stopped by (bearing his company's trademark dessert) and talked about rising sales, long waits for tables and...kale?