The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Cheesecake Factory

25

The Cheesecake Factory

the restaurant chain doesn’t skimp on portions—or benefits for employees. It offers a variety of programs, like the Diploma and Degree Program for kitchen staff to earn GEDs or associate’s degrees at no cost. Last year, 46% of junior manager positions were filled internally; the average full-time server’s total pay was more than $50,000, double the national mean.

Rank last year

27

Years on list

6

HQ location

Calabasas Hills, Calif.

Employees

37,704

Job openings (as of February 2019)

2,300

Industry

Hospitality

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$2,261

Year founded

1978

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

213

Website

http://www.thecheesecakefactory.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Fully-paid sabbaticals
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities63%
% African-American/Black18%
% Asian4%
% Caucasian/White35%
% Hispanic/Latino35%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander1%
% Two or more races6%
% Unknown ethnicity3%
Paid Time Off
General PTO16
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers5
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Restaurant Manager
Avg. base pay (salaried)$66,928
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$6,096
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$73,024
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-
# of job applicants723,855
Avg. # of applicants per opening25
# New graduates hired-

