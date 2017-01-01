The used car retailer, with over 185 locations, has a committee to ensure employee morale is high. Managers are also “great at listening” and at incorporating employee feedback. Workers also give high marks for the amount of training and resources available, which are “second to none.” Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
77
Years on list
14
HQ location
Richmond, Va.
Employees
24,952
Job openings (as of February 2018)
1,400
Industry
Retail
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$15,880
Year founded
1993
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
189
Website
