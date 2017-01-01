HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

The used car retailer, with over 185 locations, has a committee to ensure employee morale is high. Managers are also “great at listening” and at incorporating employee feedback. Workers also give high marks for the amount of training and resources available, which are “second to none.” Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

77

Years on list

14

HQ location

Richmond, Va.

Employees

24,952

Job openings (as of February 2018)

1,400

Industry

Retail

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$15,880

Year founded

1993

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

189

Website

http://www.carmax.com
Perks
offers
Unlimited sick days
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities48%
% African-American/Black20%
% Asian4%
% Caucasian/White51%
% Hispanic/Latino18%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races5%
% Unknown ethnicity1%
Paid Time Off
General PTO-
# Sick daysUnlimited
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Purchasing Associate
Avg. base pay (salaried)$52,000
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$4,500
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$56,500
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth10%
# of job applicants274,000
Avg. # of applicants per opening-
FT voluntary turnover-
Jobs filled internally30%
Jobs filled by referral34%
# New graduates hired27

