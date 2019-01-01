HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Capital One

39

Capital One Financial

What’s in their wallet? Cash! Full- and part-time associates can request reimbursements of up to $5,250 for college courses, books, and other educational expenses. Culturally, “this is not your traditional, stuffy bank,” as one employee put it. There’s “freedom to showcase your talents,” say staff, and they’re encouraged to develop skills through training and online learning.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

17

Years on list

13

HQ location

McLean, Va.

Employees

42,685

Job openings (as of February 2019)

-

Industry

Financial Services & Insurance

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$32,377

Year founded

1994

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

765

Website

http://www.capitalone.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities49%
% African-American/Black19%
% Asian16%
% Caucasian/White51%
% Hispanic/Latino10%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races3%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO27
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Senior Software Engineer
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-
# of job applicants-
Avg. # of applicants per opening-
# New graduates hired800

News about Capital One Financial

Fortune's Blue Ribbon Companies 2018

These 56 companies are on at least four of Fortune's 2018 rankings.

Read More →
Samuel L. Jackson Brushed Off Criticism for a ‘Homophobic’ Trump Tweet. Will Kangol and Capital One Shrug Too?

Some Twitter users considered his tweets homophobic.

Read More →
No, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Has Not Changed His Stance on Bitcoin

He regrets voicing his opinion about Bitcoin—but he still disdains the cryptocurrency.

Read More →
Bass Pro Just Completed a $4 Billion Deal to Buy Cabela's

The outdoor retailer competitors are set to merge after a year of negotiations.

Read More →
Health Care Tech Promises Better Brains and Balance Sheets

An influx of investor cash is inspiring a wide range of new business ideas

Read More →
38
40
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved.