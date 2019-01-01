Capital One Financial

What’s in their wallet? Cash! Full- and part-time associates can request reimbursements of up to $5,250 for college courses, books, and other educational expenses. Culturally, “this is not your traditional, stuffy bank,” as one employee put it. There’s “freedom to showcase your talents,” say staff, and they’re encouraged to develop skills through training and online learning.
Rank last year
17
Years on list
13
HQ location
McLean, Va.
Employees
42,685
Job openings (as of February 2019)
-
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$32,377
Year founded
1994
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
765
Website
