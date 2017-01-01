HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Courtesy of Camden Property Trust

24

Camden Property Trust

“There are always opportunities to grow” say staffers at this publicly traded REIT, people can pursue professional development through Camden U. and bosses hand out not-infrequent unscheduled bonuses. An added perk: Employees can rent suites for $20 a night in cities where Camden operates.

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

22

Years on list

11

HQ location

Houston

Employees

1,597

Job openings (as of February 2018)

770

Industry

Construction & Real Estate

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$900

Year founded

1982

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

163

Website

http://www.camdenliving.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities51%
% African-American/Black12%
% Asian2%
% Caucasian/White49%
% Hispanic/Latino34%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO19
# Sick days6
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Community Manager
Avg. base pay (salaried)$65,416
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$11,537
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$76,953
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-2%
# of job applicants16,353
Avg. # of applicants per opening22
FT voluntary turnover19%
Jobs filled internally54%
Jobs filled by referral35%
# New graduates hired15

