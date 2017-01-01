Camden Property Trust

“There are always opportunities to grow” say staffers at this publicly traded REIT, people can pursue professional development through Camden U. and bosses hand out not-infrequent unscheduled bonuses. An added perk: Employees can rent suites for $20 a night in cities where Camden operates.
Rank last year
22
Years on list
11
HQ location
Houston
Employees
1,597
Job openings (as of February 2018)
770
Industry
Construction & Real Estate
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$900
Year founded
1982
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
163
Website
