Employees appreciate CEO Lip-Bu Tan, whose “decisive, yet caring and humble” leadership brought the software company’s stock to new heights after its recession doldrums. Plus,
academic seminars “encourage innovation,” and a Bungee Program for temporary cross-department work builds a sense of “community and teamwork.” Read Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
81
Years on list
4
HQ location
San Jose, Calif.
Employees
2,881
Job openings (as of February 2018)
400
Industry
Electronics
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$1.943
Year founded
1988
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
17
Website
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Cadence Design Systems
As part of its "Vision 2020" strategy, it has identified software as a growth area for the company.
They get at least five days off to work at a charity or non-profit.
Equity awards aren't just for executives.
Your good deed will not go unnoticed by these companies.