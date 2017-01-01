HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Courtesy of Carsten Heinelt/Cadence

38

Cadence Design Systems

Employees appreciate CEO Lip-Bu Tan, whose “decisive, yet caring and humble” leadership brought the software company’s stock to new heights after its recession doldrums. Plus,
academic seminars “encourage innovation,” and a Bungee Program for temporary cross-department work builds a sense of “community and teamwork.” Read Great Place to Work review here.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

81

Years on list

4

HQ location

San Jose, Calif.

Employees

2,881

Job openings (as of February 2018)

400

Industry

Electronics

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$1.943

Year founded

1988

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

17

Website

http://www.cadence.com
Perks
offers
Unlimited sick days
Telecommuting
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Student loan debt repayment
Diversity
% Minorities-
% African-American/Black-
% Asian-
% Caucasian/White-
% Hispanic/Latino-
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO26
# Sick daysUnlimited
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers10
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)R&D Engineer Level 5
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth3%
# of job applicants23,000
Avg. # of applicants per opening40
FT voluntary turnover5%
Jobs filled internally23%
Jobs filled by referral35%
# New graduates hired114

37
39
