Cadence Design Systems

Employees love working on the cutting edge at this electronics software design firm. Cadence spells out clear expectations for advancement. It offers mentorship programs for new employees and women, online assessment tools, and 360-degree reviews. Workers rave about the company’s Volunteer Time Off program, which gives five paid business days to serve.
Rank last year
38
Years on list
5
HQ location
San Jose, Calif.
Employees
3,083
Job openings (as of February 2019)
200
Industry
Electronics
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$1,943
Year founded
1988
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
14
Website
As part of its "Vision 2020" strategy, it has identified software as a growth area for the company.
They get at least five days off to work at a charity or non-profit.
Equity awards aren't just for executives.
