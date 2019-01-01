HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtsey of Cadence

73

Cadence Design Systems

Employees love working on the cutting edge at this electronics software design firm. Cadence spells out clear expectations for advancement. It offers mentorship programs for new employees and women, online assessment tools, and 360-degree reviews. Workers rave about the company’s Volunteer Time Off program, which gives five paid business days to serve.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

38

Years on list

5

HQ location

San Jose, Calif.

Employees

3,083

Job openings (as of February 2019)

200

Industry

Electronics

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$1,943

Year founded

1988

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

14

Website

http://www.cadence.com
Perks
offers
Unlimited sick days
Telecommuting
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Student loan debt repayment
Diversity
% Minorities50%
% African-American/Black1%
% Asian46%
% Caucasian/White38%
% Hispanic/Latino2%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity13%
Paid Time Off
General PTO15
# Sick daysUnlimited
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers10
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)R&D Engineer Level 5
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-
# of job applicants18,855
Avg. # of applicants per opening48
# New graduates hired79

News about Cadence Design Systems

Siemens Has Agreed to Buy This Chip Design Software Company for $4.5 Billion

As part of its "Vision 2020" strategy, it has identified software as a growth area for the company.

Read More →
The 20 Best Workplaces in California

And they're all hiring!

Read More →
These 8 Employers Will Pay You to Volunteer

They get at least five days off to work at a charity or non-profit.

Read More →
These 10 Companies Are Generous with Stock Options

Equity awards aren't just for executives.

Read More →
These 10 companies offer big incentives for volunteering

Your good deed will not go unnoticed by these companies.

Read More →
72
74
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved.