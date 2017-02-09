Burns & McDonnell

This Missouri-based engineering firm is 100% employee-owned, which motivates workers to work towards its “collective success” of the company. People also love the on-site amenities, including a pharmacy and day-care center, along with regular company celebrations like the annual pancake breakfast and trivia competitions. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
16
Years on list
8
HQ location
Kansas City, Mo.
Employees
5,534
Job openings (as of February 2018)
1,074
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$2,348
Year founded
1898
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
263
