HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Burns McDonnell

50

Burns & McDonnell

This Missouri-based engineering firm is 100% employee-owned, which motivates workers to work towards its “collective success” of the company. People also love the on-site amenities, including a pharmacy and day-care center, along with regular company celebrations like the annual pancake breakfast and trivia competitions. Read Great Place to Work review here.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

16

Years on list

8

HQ location

Kansas City, Mo.

Employees

5,534

Job openings (as of February 2018)

1,074

Industry

Professional Services

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$2,348

Year founded

1898

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

263

Website

http://www.burnsmcd.com
Perks
offers
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities16.8%
% African-American/Black4%
% Asian6%
% Caucasian/White83%
% Hispanic/Latino5%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races1%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO23
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Assistant Electrical Engineer
Avg. base pay (salaried)$69,875
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$6,800
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$76,675
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth3%
# of job applicants63,152
Avg. # of applicants per opening43
FT voluntary turnover5%
Jobs filled internally16%
Jobs filled by referral15%
# New graduates hired183
49
51
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.