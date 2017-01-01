HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Build-A-Bear

55

Build-A-Bear Workshop

It’s “hard not to smile when you come into work” at this teddy bear retailer. But don’t be fooled; the hiring process is intense. The company follows up with all candidates, fills most jobs internally, and is “exceptionally amazing” selecting great new employees, who get an offer letter delivered personally by a Messenger Bear.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

76

Years on list

10

HQ location

St. Louis

Employees

4,543

Job openings (as of February 2018)

38

Industry

Retail

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$364.204

Year founded

1997

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

281

Website

http://www.buildabear.com
Represents a global count of employees.
Perks
offers
Job sharing
Compressed work weeks
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
Diversity
% Minorities37%
% African-American/Black10%
% Asian2%
% Caucasian/White63%
% Hispanic/Latino18%
% Native American/Alaska Native1%
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races6%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO22
# Sick days15
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers3
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Chief Workshop Manager
Avg. base pay (salaried)$48,168
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$2,524
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$50,692
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-2%
# of job applicants103,156
Avg. # of applicants per opening125
FT voluntary turnover18%
Jobs filled internally59%
Jobs filled by referral12%
# New graduates hired-

