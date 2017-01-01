Build-A-Bear Workshop

It’s “hard not to smile when you come into work” at this teddy bear retailer. But don’t be fooled; the hiring process is intense. The company follows up with all candidates, fills most jobs internally, and is “exceptionally amazing” selecting great new employees, who get an offer letter delivered personally by a Messenger Bear.
Rank last year
76
Years on list
10
HQ location
St. Louis
Employees
4,543
Job openings (as of February 2018)
38
Industry
Retail
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$364.204
Year founded
1997
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
281
Website
