The day-care and preschool company that runs 741 different locations is encouraging employees to go higher: If you get an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in early childhood education, the company will cover all expenses upfront and increase your salary by 5% upon completion. No wonder rehires are now its No. 3 source for hiring, and turnover is half the industry average.
Read Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
-
Years on list
17
HQ location
Watertown, Mass.
Employees
21,064
Job openings (as of February 2019)
9,613
Industry
Education & Training
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$1,741
Year founded
1986
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
741
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Bright Horizons Family Solutions
In just a few words, these companies set out the passions and commitments that define them.