HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Bright Horizons

66

Bright Horizons Family Solutions

The day-care and preschool company that runs 741 different locations is encouraging employees to go higher: If you get an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in early childhood education, the company will cover all expenses upfront and increase your salary by 5% upon completion. No wonder rehires are now its No. 3 source for hiring, and turnover is half the industry average.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

-

Years on list

17

HQ location

Watertown, Mass.

Employees

21,064

Job openings (as of February 2019)

9,613

Industry

Education & Training

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$1,741

Year founded

1986

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

741

Website

http://www.brighthorizons.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Subsidized childcare
Compressed work weeks
Fully-paid sabbaticals
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities49%
% African-American/Black23%
% Asian7%
% Caucasian/White51%
% Hispanic/Latino15%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races3%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO19
# Sick days8
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers5
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Center Director
Avg. base pay (salaried)$63,024
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$3,175
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$66,199
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth1%
# of job applicants94,978
Avg. # of applicants per opening10
# New graduates hired-

News about Bright Horizons Family Solutions

7 Core Values Statements That Inspire

In just a few words, these companies set out the passions and commitments that define them.

Read More →
65
67
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved.